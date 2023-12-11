Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England, said Adams will be performing on Friday, June 21.

Adams, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, will bring some of the greatest hits of his more than 40-year career to the beautiful forest settings, as well as playing songs from his latest studio album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’.

Hailing From Ontario, Canada, Bryan Adams started off as the singer in a glam-rock band, Sweeney Todd before striking out on his own and going on to pen some of the biggest hits of the 80s and 90s including the epic ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For you); ‘Heaven’, ‘Cloud 9’, ‘Run To You’, ‘Straight From The Heart’, Please Forgive Me’, ‘When You’re Gone’ (feat. Melanie C), and the globally celebrated anthem ‘Summer Of ‘69’.

Bryan's booking on June 21, follows the announcement Nile Rodgers and Chic will be performing at the North Yorkshire venue next summer. They will be at Dalby Forest in 2024 on June 22 with support coming from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years. This year, they present the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time. Gigs will take place at six forests throughout England – Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday 14 December before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday 15 December.