Henry Wharton ‘cut the ribbon’ at the grand opening of South Park Care Home’s ‘Forget Me Not Shop’ earlier this month.

Christian Waite and Dawn May, Activities Co-ordinators at the home in Gale Lane, planned the ceremony.

South Park Care Home resident Doreen inspects the sweet section of the new shop with fellow resident Sue at the door with her daughter Tina behind. (Image: Supplied)

Christian said: “We thought because of the great work that Henry does in the community, especially in Acomb, that he would be a fitting person.

“The Forget Me Not shop will stock all the essentials needed to help support a comfortable stay at our home.

“Over the last couple of months the staff have been working hard to turn a seating area into a fully functioning shop.

“They’ve done a great job fitting new shelves, adding a counter and a new sign crafted from wood, by Liam, our maintenance manager.”

South Park resident Angela browses the shelves. (Image: Supplied)

Christian went on to say many of the residents came by to watch the grand opening and wasted no time getting through the doors to have a browse.

He said the first items purchased were calendars, sweets and hand cream bought by residents Doreen and Gwen.

Christian said: “The shop was the idea of our home manager Vikki Hamblin, who wanted to bring another area of the building to life for our residents.

“As for the running of the shop, it will be overseen by South Park staff, although resident participation is something we will be looking to encourage.

“Dawn opened the shop for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon (December 4) and had the help of one of our residents alongside her.

“Residents who have spoken to us about the shop seem keen to get involved with both aspects – buying and selling!”

Henry Wharton was a winner of British and European boxing titles and held the Commonwealth super middleweight crown, between 1991 and 1996.

His only professional defeats were in bouts with world titles on the line and the Leeds born fighter recently entered the British ex-boxers Hall of Fame.

In 2013, Wharton, a long-established York resident converted the first floor of the old Regent Cinema in York Road in Acomb into ‘Henry’s Gym’ – a purpose-built gymnasium where he said his priority was to ‘share the many mental and physical benefits of boxing’.

The gym moved to its current premises in The Crescent near York Station earlier in 2023.