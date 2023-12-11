As of Monday evening, The Environment Agency had issued five flood warnings - meaning 'act now, flooding is expected' and four alerts for the York area.

The water level at the York Viking recorder in York was just under 4.2 metres above normal and peaking following Storm Elin and Fergus at the weekend.

Around York city centre, the flood water was causing issues today.

Tower Gardens, St George's Field car park and areas in Skeldergate were all flooded.

Van submerged in St. George's Field car park (Image: Harry Booth)

The Met Office says more rain is forecast for the early hours of Tuesday morning.

With river levels already at a high, pumps have been deployed to get ahead of tomorrow's rainfall.

Along the river, the Foss barrier has exceeded nine metres above normal level. It is currently 1.14 metres away from the highest point ever recorded, which was on November 4, 2000.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "York is still very much open for business, but if you're visiting the city centre please make sure you plan your journey in advance."

The council also issued a reminder that Rowntree Park, Esplanade car park and St George's Field remain closed.

Flooding on Skeldergate, December 11 (Image: Harry Booth)

Further from the city centre, York Racecourse has also been affected by the storms, with water saturating the ground and creating large patches of water.

If you've been affected by the floods in York, or want to share a photo of your experiences, please contact us at: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk