After winning the British Property awards for York for the third year running, a York-based estate agency has won anther top award.
Bishops has now earned the EA Masters gold award at the Best Estate Agent Guide Awards at a glittering ceremony in Battersea, London.
This is an award to show Bishops as one of the TOP agencies in the country, this time winning the coveted Gold award. The award was presented by TV celebrities Dermot Monaghan and Rachel Riley.
READ MORE:
Bishops personal agent Paul Atkinson said: “A massive thank you to all that sell, buy and view with Bishops!
“You’re better off with Bishops!”
Paul created Bishops after more than a decade in the industry.
“Using my experience and local knowledge, I’m looking to offer the local area a more personal and transparent estate agency service. I want to get away from the corporate, high street style of estate agency and offer people a friendly, honest, more straightforward modern service from a local resident you can trust.”
