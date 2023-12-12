Thor is off on his holidays. He’s booked a few nights down South, then a short stop in Scarborough for New Year before he heads home to the ice and snow of the North Pole.

For now, he’s looking for a good spot on the shore for a quick snooze, a nice seaside snack to fill his big belly and hoping to make some new friends along the way.

Last year Thor delighted locals and tourists after appearing in Scarborough.

The marine mammal arrived in the town on New Year's Even and sparked huge crowds to the harbour.

He stayed for several days before leaving for fresh pastures.

Local wildlife experts said Thor appeared to be “taking a break” in Scarborough and before moving on once he was rested enough to continue his journey north.

It is believed to be the first time a walrus has been spotted in Yorkshire.

Thor’s Great Big Adventure is a Stephen Joseph Theatre/CU Scarborough production, performed by Chavez Idjerhe, Crystal Jackson, Selwyn Peterken and Luke Simpson, and narrated by Paul Kynman. It’s written and directed by Rob Salmon, with original songs by Alice Kynman. Design is by Julia Wray, lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger’ Johnson and puppetry advisor is Diana Logan.

Thor’s Great Big Adventure is suitable for children aged six and under. All tickets are £6: children under 18 months go free, but need a ticket – please book via the box office. All performances are chilled, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium, as well as re-entry for anyone who may need time away from the performance.

Thor’s Great Big Adventure can be seen at the SJT from 12 to 23 December, with performances at 10.30am on 12 to 14, 16, 19 to 21 and 23 December; at 1.30pm on 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 December; and at 5pm on 15 and 22 December. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com