Peter Routledge is the man behind the display at his home in Upper Poppleton, opposite the Lord Collingwood pub.

He said he bought the eight-metre-tall inflatable Santa during Covid and now uses it to spread Christmas cheer by raising money for charity.

This year the money will go to the Millie Wright Children’s Charity – set up by the parents of Millie Wright who died in 2021 aged 13 due to an underlying auto-immune health condition.

The charity provides practical, emotional and mental health and wellbeing support for children and their families throughout their stay in hospital.

Millie was born and raised in Poppleton and enjoyed visiting the Santa display outside Peter’s home.

Peter said: “I bought the giant Santa during Covid to try and make people smile.

“This has evolved into an opportunity to allow us to support local charities and to try and give something back.

“We have raised money for Martin House Children’s Hospice and St Leonard’s Hospice and are delighted to support the work being undertaken by the Millie Wright Children’s Charity.”

A spokesperson for the Millie Wright Children’s Charity said: “Millie was born and raised in Poppleton and over the years had enjoyed visiting this very Santa on our Christmas walk and pressing the snow button.

“It is lovely that the family have chosen The Millie Wright Children's Charity this year.”

To donate towards the fundraiser visit the JustGiving page titled: Santa on Poppleton Green 2023.