Sisters Zoe Robinson and Emma Neale from Wilberfoss have partnered with Jodie Tate from High Catton to take on the lease of the former Bridge Rolls sandwich shop at 2 The Square.

Since taking the business on earlier in the year following the retirement of its owners, the team of seven have renamed the shop Bridge Bakes, reconfigured the layout, invested in equipment and launched new menus featuring home-baked treats and healthy options.

The team at the five-star hygiene-rated sandwich shop make their own sandwich fillings and bake cakes using locally sourced produce wherever possible. The new menu includes vegetarian and healthy eating options and special Friday sandwiches that change weekly. The ladies also create bespoke celebration cakes to order and cater for afternoon teas, parties and events.

“Where we can’t make our own, we pride ourselves on sourcing great quality produce locally, including sausages from the butcher next door, bacon from Elvington and bread from Pocklington,” said Mrs Neale. “We’re excited to bring something new and different to our range with weekly specials and regular seasonal lines and are very proud to be baking Christmas cakes to order using our Grandma’s special recipe.”Bridge Bakes is open from 7.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 2pm on Saturday. Its Christmas Treat Box costs £20 and comprises Christmas wreath bronuts, Christmas tree brownie, Mince pie crumble slice, Apple and cinnamon blondie, Homemade mince pie and a Celebrations cookie pie.

For more on Bridge Bakes and its outside catering options, email ejzbridgerolls@gmail.com, call 01759 373303 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BridgeBakes.