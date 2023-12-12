The foodie city made the top 15 list by hotel company Accor and could be just the place to visit if you’re looking to try some of the best cuisines around.

Accor said: “Food tourism is an increasing trend, with searches rising 75% over the last year and social media platforms have been inundated with a new wave of food critiques and an overwhelming number of recommendations, with the hashtag #foodreview amassing a staggering 31.4 billion views on TikTok.

“UK cities are brimming with choices, so where should Brits go to satisfy their appetites?

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

“We’ve curated a list of the best locations to indulge your taste buds and identified the best spots for different cuisines.”

Each location has been scored out of 100 and evaluated based on Google reviews, Michelin guide ratings, social data and sentiment.

What did Accor say about York being one of the UK’s top ‘culinary capitals?’

York received an overall total score of 35 but also had a score of 57 for the ‘foodie population’ category and 26 for ‘popular food festivals'.

It was Sheffield which was ranked in first place with an impressive score of 99.

Accor commented: “This city distinguishes itself as a hub for food festivals and markets. Following a thorough evaluation of Google reviews and social media engagement, Sheffield garnered an impressive score of 99 for its food festivals and a solid 71 for its food markets.

“Additionally, securing a place among the top three sought-after destinations for food tourism, this city, boasting a foodies population score of 54, can rightfully be dubbed a paradise for food lovers.”

UK’s top 15 ‘culinary capitals’ for food lovers

Here is the full list including the overall scores out of 100 for each city:

Sheffield (99) Edinburgh (86) Newcastle (77) Manchester (73) Birmingham (60) Belfast (56) Cardiff (53) Brighton (48) Bristol (48) Liverpool (38) York (35) Norwich (35) Leeds (26) Bath (23) Glasgow (22)

You can see the full listing and all the individual ratings on the Accor website.