In the category for retail, tourism and leisure business, the winner is Potionsss Cauldron.

The Potions Cauldron Group are the makers of magical drinks and the creators of magical experiences.

The company offers its drinks from its own apothecary retail and Wizard Golf attraction venues, as well as from selected key stockists around the globe.

The journey started in 2018 at The Potions Cauldon in York on Shambles where the shop remains today along with a ‘Cauldron Experience’ in the secret Potion Room.

In May 2021 The Hole in Wand York wizard golf opened in Coppergate Centre York where players receive a signature potion based on their score.

In January 2022 The Potions Express opened at York Railway Station, selling drinks, snacks and magical gifts.

In June 2022 The Hole in Wand Blackpool opened its doors on the promenade in the popular seaside resort.

And in June 2023 The Potions Cauldron Edinburgh opened on Rose Street.

Judges said of the business: “Potions Cauldron is a rapidly expanding company that generates real interest in the tourist and leisure sectors were they operate.”

Potions Cauldron managing director Stuart Jarman said: “We were genuinely very shocked to win given the competition and standards of the other finalist in our category. Winning is a great reward and thank you for the efforts of all our wizards that work every day to help us create magical experiences, whether this be for a customer in the shop, a wholesale client or someone enjoying one of our Hole in Wand wizard themed golfs.”

Stuart continued: “Winning the Retail, Tourism & Leisure award is a huge accolade for us as we do fulfil each element of the award title through the diverse offering of our company, from drinks to magical experiences.”

It will also help boost the business further.

Stuart explained: “Winning an award is a great way to validate any business and raise credibility and we believe that this award will help us do that.

“We will ensure that the award is integral to our marketing strategy for all our customers, clients and members of the team, both existing and in the future.”

He added: “To win the Press Awards for a company that started and continues to grow in York and beyond is a truly magical moment!”