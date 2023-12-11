Sarah Czarnecki is the Business Personality of the Year for 2023.

Sarah is a well-known York hotelier, having for some years been a director of Grays Court Hotel in York.

Earlier this year, Sarah also became president of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, following on from being its vice-president.

More recently, she also became Director of the Business Clinic at York St John University, having joined its Business School as an advisory board member last year.

Sarah’s other roles also include being a director of York BID and also Vice-Chair of the Hospitality Association York (HAY).

Sarah is a former researcher at the University of York, who also has a Masters Degree in Social Work Research from the University of York. She also has a Masters Degree in Criminology from the University of Hull and a Post Graduate Degree in Criminal Justice from the Open University.

Explaining their award, judges said: “Sarah Czarnecki makes a real contribution to the business community in York and North Yorkshire, always putting back something to makes a difference.”

Sarah told The Press: “I’m very, very happy to win this award. I have done a lot in the past few years for the city, working with York BID, the council and others.

“I like to think I am a convenor. I do not like the word ‘networking’. It’s just speaking to people.”

Sarah says wining the award will further push her to do her best “for the brilliant city we live in”.

She continued: “It’s really nice to work with my colleagues across my various roles and have that accolade. It’s beneficial to all parties.

“It was an honour to receive the award from James [Brennan of York Race Course]. As an avid long-term racegoer, it was lovely to receive the award.”