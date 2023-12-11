Four flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - have also been issued - including for the River Foss in York.

The Environment Agency had four warnings - meaning 'act now, flooding is expected' - in place first thing this morning (Monday, December 11). It also said it had opened an incident room to monitor the situation

However, the agency issued an additional warning mid-morning for Skeldergate and Tower Street in York.

In the fresh warning, the agency said: "River levels are high on the River Ouse at York in response to recent heavy rainfall.

"The river is currently peaking at 4.1 metres, and will remain high throughout today (Monday). Further rainfall is forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The flooded River Ouse in York (Image: Staff)

"Areas most at risk include properties at lower levels on Skeldergate and on Tower Street near Tower Gardens and properties on Cumberland Street.

"Please monitor local water levels and weather conditions and put your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

The flooded River Ouse in York on Monday

The alert for the River Foss said areas most at risk of flooding are upstream of Yearsley Baths to Strensall, and particularly Huntington.

The five current flood warnings in the York area are:

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse - York riverside properties

River Ouse - Skeldergate and Tower Street in York

River Ouse - St George's Field and Queen's Staith in York

The four flood alerts in the York area are for:

Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck

River Foss

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Upper River Ouse

Meanwhile, multiple train services by York-based LNER between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh were cancelled today (Monday).

This was after the East Coast main line was closed between Peterborough and Grantham because overhead cables were damaged by Storm Elin on Saturday night.

LNER and York-based Grand Central passengers were advised not to travel on Sunday while repairs were being carried out.

In a message to passengers, LNER said: “Following repairs to damaged overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham at the weekend, customers are urged to check for the latest service updates before making their journey.”