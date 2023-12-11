Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a community hall in York was damaged.
North Yorkshire Police says the criminal damage was caused at Folk Hall, in New Earswick, at about midnight on Saturday, November 25.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could help the police investigation should email Meghan.crossland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC Crossland.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the police incident number 12230224095 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article