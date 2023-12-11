North Yorkshire Police says the red and white Yamaha YZF R125 was taken from Greenwood Grove, in Woodthorpe, in the early hours of Saturday, December 2.

It has the registration number FD65 AFO and is like the one pictured.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle or knows where it is should email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 1010 and ask for PC1223 Irvine.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number12230228607 when passing information.