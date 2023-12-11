North Yorkshire Police says the incident happened at about 1pm on Saturday, November 25, at the One Stop in North Marine Road, Scarborough.

A force spokesperson said the man entered the shop and items were thrown on the floor.

When staff spoke to him he became aggressive, they said.

The man is described as white, in his mid to early 20s, 5ft 9in, brown short receding hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Officers urge anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact the force as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone that can help should email mark.mcnulty@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230224210 when passing on information.