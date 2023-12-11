North Yorkshire Police says the incident happened in Newborough, Scarborough, at 12.45pm on Sunday, December 3.

A force spokesperson said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the offence and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“It is not believed that anyone sustained any injuries because of the incident,” they said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are trying to identify the family involved in the incident and any witnesses who can provide further information.

Anyone with information should email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC1494 Haywood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229421 when passing information.