North Yorkshire Police says the theft happened at Boots in Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet near Selby, on Friday, November 3.

It involved a man and woman selecting a large amount of vitamins and other items then hiding them in the woman’s clothing.

Officers urge anyone who recognises the people in these images to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone that can help should email: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230212922 when passing on information.