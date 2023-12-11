Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to after thieves made off with £400 worth of stolen goods from a store in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police says the theft happened at Boots in Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet near Selby, on Friday, November 3.
It involved a man and woman selecting a large amount of vitamins and other items then hiding them in the woman’s clothing.
Officers urge anyone who recognises the people in these images to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone that can help should email: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12230212922 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article