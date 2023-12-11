Police arrested three people and seized almost £10,000 worth of stolen clothes in York after a tip off from a member of the public.
North Yorkshire Police says officers were alerted to a vehicle acting suspiciously at York Designer Outlet on Saturday afternoon (December 9).
Officers stopped the vehicle in the York area and found clothes worth an estimated value of £9,688.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving a motor vehicle when unfit through drugs and possession of a suspected Class B drug.
A 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.
All three were charged with shop theft and released with bail conditions that prevent them from entering North Yorkshire.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At a time when the retail industry is experiencing its busiest season of the year shoplifting is not only a nuisance, but it carries significant financial burden.
“We are committed to swiftly acting on all information to help reduce this type of offending. I would like to thank the member of the public who contacted us as this led to three arrests and the recovery of thousands of pounds of stolen property.”
