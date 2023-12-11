These two photos show towards Norton and across to Old Malton.

The Met Office has said today (Monday) will be a generally fine day for many with sunny spells, and lighter winds. However, some cloud and showers in the north and northwest. Cloud increasing in the far west into the afternoon.

Tonight:

Chilly at first in the north and east with some clear spells. Cloud increasing from the west with bands of heavy rain spreading eastwards accompanied by stronger winds.

Tuesday:

Unsettled with frequent heavy showers, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder. Longer spells of rain at times, especially in the north. Blustery, especially along the coasts.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Turning brighter, but colder from the northwest into Wednesday. More rain moving southeast early on Thursday ahead of drier conditions for many on Friday, except the far northwest.