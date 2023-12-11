In the official annual rough sleeper count on November 8, which was independently verified by Homeless Link, 15 people were found sleeping on York’s streets, the council says.

Extra beds have been made available in anticipation for people coming from other areas to sleep rough in York.

This is in addition to the 120 regular beds for single, homeless people.

Once the support is underway, people are offered longer-term accommodation and are then further supported to live more independently if this is successful, the council said.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, executive member for housing, planning and safer communities at City of York Council, said: “People sleeping on our streets are amongst the most vulnerable in society.

“Many have suffered huge traumas in their lives, and it is our duty to do all we can to keep them safe.

“In York, our emergency provision offers support and a warm and safe respite from the cold weather.

“But we need to make sure we also do all we can to help rough sleepers stay off the streets.

“This council is working collaboratively, through our street navigators and with other organisations who work directly with rough sleepers.

“We’ll consult with them and rough sleepers themselves to develop comprehensive wraparound support.

“But we urge anyone concerned about someone sleeping rough to contact the council or Streetlink straight away.

“We must do all we can to bring an end to rough sleeping in our city.”

Denis Southall, head of housing management and housing options at the council, said: “The number of people sleeping on the streets rises and falls throughout the year as they lose or take up accommodation or move between cities.

“Rough sleepers coming into the city are offered to be reconnected back to their hometown.

“Whoever they are, whatever the weather, we will offer people sleeping rough in York support and advice to secure accommodation.

“While some initially refuse these offers, we continue to engage with them regularly.

“These beds mean we are ready for more people to accept the offer in the colder weather.”

The move comes after City of York Council brought its homelessness services in-house, following the non-renewal of the Salvation Army’s contract with the city after 17 years.

In November, council officers admitted the communication of the decision not to extend the contract was “badly managed” as at least one Salvation Army senior staff member learned of the decision from the press.

Charles Malarkey, of the Salvation Army, accused the council of using staff with conflicts-of-interest to negotiate the contract, which the council denied.

The decision to not renew the contract was criticised by the Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups in the council.

Cllr Martin Rowley, a Conservative, told a scrutiny committee last month: “I find it incredible that a decision to increase the spending of the local authority by bringing a service in-house can be more cost-effective over the long term, than contracting the service out to a skilled and reputable organisation such as the Salvation Army.

“It is clear that any funding from central government is temporary.

“While the local authority has been successful in securing funding for the current initiative, it seems short-sighted that this solution will be future-proof.”