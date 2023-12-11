The pair of black e-bikes, manufactured by Yadea, were said to be taken in the early hours of Wednesday (December 6) from the rear of a home on Tedder Road, Foxwood.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you’re offered these bikes for sale or have any other information about where they are, we’d like to hear from you as this could help our investigation."

If you have any information, please email: colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1223 Irvine.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230231348.