Police say the incident happened in Cherry Tree Close in Brayton, Selby, between 4pm on Saturday (December 9) and 7pm on Sunday (December 10).

A spokesperson for the force said: "The suspect entered the property through a back door after smashing the glass.

"They took money as well as highly sentimental jewellery."

Officers are appealing for with any information about the raid to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should email: Jasmine.Woolley@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jasmine Woolley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230234199.