Developers York-based Simpson, plus Bramham House Ltd are working with York designers Vincent and Partners on the site on the edge of Bramham.

A masterplan has been amended following public consultation earlier this year, which they say are better and more sympathetic to the village.

Changes include retaining more trees, a new public space in the centre of the site and improvements to Freely Lane, by where the homes will be built.

READ MORE:

A mix of 2,3,and 4-bed homes are planned, plus rebuilding the original Bramham house façade, as part of the landscape-led masterplan.

Bramham House was build in 1806 by local vicar Robert Brownas. The site was later bought by Leeds City Council and the building became a children’s home but it has been derelict for the past 30 years.

The developers say during the initial consultation there was strong support for the mix of family homes, properties for first time buyers and homes designed for over 55’s. y

A spokesperson from the developer commented: “Feedback through consultation, along with discussions with Council Officers has resulted in improvements to the vision for the site and we’ve been very encouraged with the response from the local community about the plans. Our aim is to give this important site a sustainable new future, through a sympathetic development.”

These proposals build on a previous planning permission for the site for a care-led development but these proved to be unviable.

The design team includes Vincent and Partners, Re-form landscape architects and ID Planning.