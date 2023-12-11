Indie giants Johnny Marr and The Charlatans will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday, June 29.

The founding Smiths member and guitarist will bring hits from across his 40-year career, which has seen Marr work solo and with some of the top names in music including Bernard Sumner and The Pretenders.

Johnny Marr (Image: Supplied)

He has also worked with legendary composer Hans Zimmer to create film scores, including Inception, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Last month (November) the Manchester musician released Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a collection of songs curated from the first 10 years of his solo output, together with a pair of new tracks, Somewhere and The Answer.

The new collection, which debuted in the UK Top 10, came after Marr’s last studio album, Fever Dreams Parts 1-4.

In Scarborough The Charlatans will join him on the bill.

The Charlatans (Image: Supplied)

For the last 30 years the band has been a household name for many, achieving 14 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – will deliver hits including The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over, One to Another, How High, North Country Boy and Come Home Baby.

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans join Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Johnny Marr and The Charlatans are a brilliant combination to bring together on one night at Scarborough OAT.

“Both are undoubted indie music greats who have been behind some of the biggest and best loved anthems of the last 40 years. Roll on June 29th because this is going to be one incredible night to remember!”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 15, via ticketmaster.co.uk