A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after three women were injured in a York city centre street.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Blake Street, York, in the early hours of today (Monday, December 11) after reports of an "altercation".
A police spokesperson said: "Three women were injured during the incident.
READ NEXT:
"A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
"He currently remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article