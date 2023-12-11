A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after three women were injured in a York city centre street.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Blake Street, York, in the early hours of today (Monday, December 11) after reports of an "altercation".

A police spokesperson said: "Three women were injured during the incident.

"A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

"He currently remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing."

 