There is concern the UK could become more suitable for invasive species such as the Asian tiger mosquito.

It has the potential to spread dengue fever, zika virus and chikungunya which are diseases normally associated with tropical regions.

A report from the UK Health Security Agency says London could see regular cases of dengue fever by 2060.

The Asian tiger mosquito lives in urban areas and feeds during the day (Image: Canva)

England would be the first country in the UK to be affected, with Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of the Scottish Lowlands also becoming suitable habitats later in the century, BBC News reports.

The report is based on a worst-case scenario, which would see high emissions and temperatures rising by 4C by 2100.

It says other effects include a rise in heat-related deaths and flooding.

Current United Nations Environment Programme estimates suggest the world is on track for about a 2.7C warming by 2100, based on current pledges.

Mosquitos could become established in England by 2040s

The UKHSA has said that the Asian tiger mosquito could become widely established in England by the 2040s.

Warmer conditions have allowed the biting insect to spread across much of Europe in recent years, travelling alongside humans and through the transportation of goods.

They tend to live in urban areas as opposed to wetlands and feed during the day, putting people at greater risk of being bitten.

UKHSA chief executive Professor Dame Jenny Harries said: “Things that when I trained many years ago were called tropical diseases will actually become national domestic diseases.

“In the summer of 2022, UK temperatures reached above 40C for the first time on record.

“We had nearly 3,000 excess deaths recorded across that extended heat period while many other countries have experienced bouts of intense and prolonged heat in recent months.

“Using a high emission scenario, UK health-related deaths are estimated to increase by over 100% in the 2030s, over 500% in the 2050s, and over 1,000% by 2070.”

Jolyon Medlock, an entomologist at UKHSA, said monitoring at borders can help slow the spread of mosquitos and that at home people can keep them away by covering any standing water or empty containers as the insects lay eggs in them.