A man was taken to hospital after a house fire in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says two fire crews were called to the blaze at a home in the Petre Avenue area of Selby at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 10).
A man was inside the property and was taken to hospital for checks after suffering smoke inhalation, a service spokesperson said.
The fire caused damage to a bed and bed covers.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article