North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says two fire crews were called to the blaze at a home in the Petre Avenue area of Selby at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 10).

A man was inside the property and was taken to hospital for checks after suffering smoke inhalation, a service spokesperson said.

The fire caused damage to a bed and bed covers.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.