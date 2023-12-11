The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, along with the universities of York and York St John, have launched the Devolution Alliance for Business, which aims to give the incoming mayor of York and North Yorkshire the best possible start when her or she is elected in May.

The alliance has been created to commission real-time research, by listening to the voices of representatives from major business sectors to canvas their 'key asks' from devolution so that when the mayor is elected, they can hit the ground running in terms of economic policy.

The Alliance convenes a number of business leaders and stakeholders from across York & North Yorkshire and was officially launched at York’s Fairfax House on Wednesday December 6.

Its membership spans the economic demographic of the region, and each representative will present their own unique challenges, opportunities and asks from devolution.

Researchers will conduct interviews to discover what are the prime priorities for business sectors, to be delivered by the new Mayoral Combined Authority.

Once the research and findings have been compiled the Alliance will present this information to the mayoral candidates in order to help them shape their manifestos.

The alliance says regardless of the political affiliation of the new mayor, business needs remain the same, and this work will hopefully create a positive and productive relationship with the new Mayor and authority going forward.

York St John University director of the business clinic, Sarah Czarnecki, who is also president of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I’m confident that the new Business Alliance shows that we are prepared for the new Mayoral Combined Authority.

“We want to put business leads at every level first, and the universities and Chamber are committed to working together with the Mayoral candidates to achieve that”.

To date, the announced candidates so far include Malton-based Keane Duncan, former leader of Ryedale District Council, who is standing for the Conservative Party.

The Green Party has selected former soldier and North Yorkshire councillor Kevin Foster, who currently represents the Hipswell and Colburn division in Catterick Garrison on North Yorkshire Council.

Former detective Keith Tordoff of Pateley Bridge announced his intention to run last June. He was initially the Yorkshire Party candidate, but resigned from the party two weeks late to stand as an Independent.

Labour has yet to announce its candidate, but David Skaith, owner of the Winston’s of York is one of two finalists. Born and raised in Harrogate, the 37-year-old was until recently chair of York’s High Street Forum and was previously secretary of Indie York.

The Liberal Democrats have yet to announce a candidate for the election due on May 2 2024.