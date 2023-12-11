The move comes as river levels continue to rise after a weekend of heavy rain in the wake of Storm Elin and Storm Fergus.

The Environment Agency now has four warnings - meaning flooding is expected - in the York area, and one flood alert.

The agency says it is "closely monitoring the situation".

In the early hours of today, the water level at the York Viking recorder was around four metres above normal, the agency said - higher than had been predicted on Sunday.

The flooded River Ouse near Skeldergate Bridge, York

The latest warning, issued just before 5am today, is for the River Ouse at Acaster Malbis.

Properties along Intake Lane, Mill Lane, Yew Tree Close, Darling Lane and Hauling Lane are most at risk, the warning said.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "River levels have risen on the River Ouse due to rainfall.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties along Intake Lane, Mill Lane, Yew Tree Close, Darling Lane and Hauling Lane.

"No further rainfall is forecast. Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

Three additional flood warnings, issued earlier, remain in place.

They are for:

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

A flood alert is in place for the Upper River Ouse.

Rowntree Park in York remains closed because of the river levels, according to City of York Council's website.

Updates to follow.