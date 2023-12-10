Founded in 1921 by war veteran Eric Johnson before being purchased by John Richardson in 1964, the now third-generation family business achieved a record sales turnover of £18.8m in its last financial year and has big plans for growth, with the rebrand defining its intention for moving forward.

Graham Richardson, group managing director at Johnsons Nurseries, said: “We have used the generic term ‘Nurserymen’ as part of our branding for years, and it has been an accepted historical collective term that describes the profession and not a deliberate specific reflection on gender within the workforce.

READ MORE

“We are proud of the diversity of our workforce and the contributions that all of our employees make.

“However, we are acutely aware of this being perceived as outdated and intend to phase out the term over time as we introduce our new brand. This is also an opportunity for us to solidify our place in the market and ensure that the quality and reputation of Johnsons products are maintained for future generations of our workforce, customers and stakeholders.

“Our values remain the same as we aim to continue the legacy of professionalism and reputation that Mr Johnson and the Richardson family have built.”

Johnsons was this year awarded the prestigious Plant Healthy accreditation for the third year running in recognition of its plant health quality and biosecurity practices. The scheme, which is backed by Defra, aims to improve biosecurity in the UK horticultural sector, focusing on UK ornamental and horticultural businesses and organisations, from nurseries and retail outlets to public gardens.

The firm was included in the York Top 100 Businesses for the sixth year running, placing at number 26 this year.

The annual report is produced by The Press, with partners York St John University and City of York Council.

A trusted landscape supplier to the amenity sector, Johnsons provides plants and trees to a wide range of projects across the UK with recent projects including a five-star luxury hotel, Grantley Hall, a leisure and retail complex, Thorpe Park in Leeds, and the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.