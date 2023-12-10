The Socially Responsible Business for 2023 is Home Instead York, which also operates in Scarborough and Ryedale.

Judges praised the company for having “a team who really work for their community and go the extra mile to ensure their clients get the best possible care and support”.

Managing director of Home Instead York, Scarborough and Ryedale, Ann-Marie Roche, said: “We provide support and care at home for older people to enable them to continue living in the place they love.

“We were delighted to win the Socially Responsible Business of the Year. This business does come with challenges as we are feeling the same pressures as many other health and social care organisations, so this really lifted our spirits and it’s fantastic to be recognised for the hard work.”

Ann-Marie explained her win: “I think we take an all-round “socially responsible” approach to our business, but I think maybe our ‘Take A Seat’ campaign is what caught the judges’ attention.

“This is all about making York more accessible to older people by encouraging businesses with premises in York to make a seat and/or loo facilities available to members of the public without any obligation to make a purchase or even having to ask to use the seat.”

Like other winners, Home Instead, which has sister companies across the UK, will benefit from winning the award.

Ann-Marie explained: “We hope this award will make people realise how different we are as an organisation. Of course there are other care companies and some really good ones, too, but we genuinely do things in a different way.

“We bring a caring but professional approach and we would like people to understand that we put our hearts into our business and the service we provide.”

She added: “It is really important to mention our team, without whom we wouldn’t have a business.

“The members of the team who visit our clients without fail and provide care in just the same way they would for a family member and the members of the team who are more office based and making everything happen behind the scenes.

“It’s the team’s commitment that has won this award.”