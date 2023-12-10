The annual Chase the Pud event was staged at the Knavesmire on Sunday morning (December 10), to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Competitors - all sporting red and white Santa suits - took part in either a 3km or 10km race.

They were all chasing the Pud - two runners dressed up as giant Christmas puddings.

And anyone who caught the Pud gets to be the pudding in next year's race.

The event was organised by Vicky Hearson, 48, of South Bank, York, who has a special link with the BHF.

Vicky's daughter Scarlet, now 16, underwent extensive life-saving heart surgery as a young child.

Scarlet, who lives with her mum and older sister Lara, 18, was born with a series of serious heart conditions which went undiagnosed until she was nearly two.

Runners dressed as Santa taking part in the Chase the Pud event at the Knavesmire, York, on Sunday, December 10

She needed lengthy surgery to fix a hole in her heart, a thick membrane and a leaky valve.

Now a fit and healthy teenager, Scarlet joined her mum as an official volunteer at the Chase the Pud event on Sunday.

Huw Still pictured with Noah at the Chase the Pud event on Sunday

Vicky, a teacher, said: "We are really pleased with it. Numbers are much higher than last year - we had 200 in the event today.

"The 10k Pud got got caught within the last two metres of the race - there was quite a sprint at the end.

"The person that caught it gets to be the pud next year."

Neil Bushell, left, with Charlie Bushell and Fergie the Jack Russell

Ellis Murray was the sprint finisher, who caught up with Pud Chris Poulton in the final seconds of the 10k race.

Vicky added: "We're really delighted. It's been such a good turnout. It also raises the profile of the charity and promotes fitness."

Wendy Cree, 49, of Pocklington, was one of the racers - joined by her two dogs Jack and Rosie.

Wendy Cree, 49, of Pocklington, with dogs Jack and Rosie

Wendy said: I've done it before - I just love it. I love Christmas - anything for Christmas - and it's for a good cause."

Richard Gover, 44, from York, was the Christmas pudding in the 3k event.

Speaking before the run set off, he said: "I thought it would a bit of fun. I think I'm going to be caught, I'm not feeling my fastest."

Richard Gover, the 3km run mince pie in the Chase the Pud event at the Knavesmire, York

Vicky said it is not yet known how much the event has raised as sponsorship money was still to be collected.

But she added: "A big thank you to everyone who took part for braving the rain and turning out to make it a great event. It was all run by volunteers."

Congenital heart disease is diagnosed in at least one in 150 births.

Before the BHF existed, the majority of babies diagnosed with a congenital heart disease in the UK did not survive to their first birthday. Today, thanks to research, more than eight out of ten survive to adulthood, the charity says.