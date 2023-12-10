Today, we feature the Employer of the Year.

Onebright is the UK’s largest provider of outpatient mental healthcare and headquartered in York.

It combines evidence-based therapies and a world-class clinical network to support more than 50,000 individuals every year and counts more than 200 businesses as clients.

Alongside York, it has an office in London and directly employs more than 400 people, with a network of thousands of clinicians providing therapy to clients.

Digital marketing manager Mark Cook said: “We provide services directly to businesses and individuals through a range of partners, such as private medical insurers, occupational health teams, group income protection providers, self-pay and healthcare professionals.

“We have an unrivalled depth and breadth of mental health services to care and support people with a range of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, stress, PTSD, OCD, bereavement, and panic.

“Our training, consultancy, and strategy services help organisations to build a healthier workforce, whilst results of strategies, assessments, and treatments are monitored with comprehensive data reports and analysis.

“We’re absolutely delighted to win this award. It is a very proud moment for the team. Our people are the most important of our business, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without their collective passion for providing our clients with the best mental healthcare service.

“We invest significantly in providing our employees with the best working experience and company culture, and we are always striving to improve our employee offering, from diverse learning and development programmes, benefits and rewards, to greater opportunities to build a lifelong career with us, so it was great to see all of this recognised with this award win.”

Mark believes Onebright won as it could demonstrate its care for the health and wellbeing of its workforce.

“We are driven by core values that underpin our expertise and our forward looking, compassionate approach to delivering mental health support, and we offer a working environment which promotes the right behaviours to reflect our values: integrity, supportive, quality and curious.

“We provide a range of learning and development programmes for all employees, such as our Future Leaders programme which offers a well-rounded opportunity for career progression.” We are proud that so far, four of our cohort of future leaders have been promoted into management positions, with the remaining participants advancing their next career opportunities with active support from line management and mentors.

We offer exemplary CPD training opportunities and protected time, as we know how important it is to support people to learn and grow in their own time. Employees are encouraged to gain professional accreditations in the clinical space and the commercial and administrative sectors, such as finance, HR, and IT.

He continued: “As a business that cares and supports the mental health of individuals every day, we also ensure that our employees feel supported and cared for at work.”

Mark hopes the award success will help Onebright attract staff.

He added: “It is great recognition for the team who have worked hard to achieve success and gives our employees a real sense of pride working for Onebright.”