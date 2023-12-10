Vehicles have been seen driving the wrong way down Norton Road (Blackboards) as County Bridge is closed and a diversion is in place via the bypass.

Issues have also been raised over the lack of signage indicating road closures and road works.

Eight pumps are currently in operation in Malton and Norton with crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue assisted by staff from Coast to Coast Recycling Ltd.

Fire crews in Morrisons car park, Malton

George and Sam, from the company, had brought two tractors and bowser to pump water away from properties at the bottom of Castlegate, following a request from Yorkshire Water.

"We have been brought in to pump the surface water away from homes and the road," George said. "We expect to be here for some time."

Fire crews from Malton Station were also pumping water from Sheepfoot Hill, Church Street and Morrisons car park.

Cllr Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council for Malton and Norton, said: “The protection of the public must always be the number one priority. We must give authorities support as they work hard to keep us safe. However, the situation right now is immensely disruptive and frustrating for our community.

County Bridge

“Without underestimating just how challenging this flood event is for the team on the ground to manage, communication with the public needs to be more effective. I have raised this with the most senior levels and been assured this will improve.

“The new one way on Blackboards/Norton Road has been an additional challenge. While there appears to be no immediate possibility of this being opened to two way traffic, I have asked for an urgent meeting with highways officers tomorrow (Monday) to discuss options for managing the impact of potential future closures. The aim is to find a way for the road to be passable two ways in these circumstances.

“Vehicles have been seen driving illegally the wrong way down this street. They now face a penalty of a £100 fine and three penalty points.

“I have also raised issues with inaccurate diversion signage, the syncing of the Scarborough Road/Westfield Way traffic lights, and roadworks due to take place in Scarborough Road tomorrow (Monday). I can report that these works have now been suspended, which is welcome news.

“The priority must be getting the bridge reopened, but only when safe to do so. Monitoring of the levels is ongoing. While the level is at 4.5m and rising, it is expected to peak later then start to fall. Your understanding until the bridge can reopen is appreciated. Please standby for further updates.”