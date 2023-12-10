The York area has been hit by travel disruption, closures and rescues operations over the weekend as two storms swept across the region.

Storm Elin brought heavy rain on Saturday, with more downpours today (Sunday) from the second named storm of the weekend - Storm Fergus.

Three flood warnings were in place across York today - for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, riverside properties in York and St George's Field and Queen's Staith.

Flood water near Tower Street, York, on Sunday, December 10

Areas were affected from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Heavy rainfall throughout the weekend saw river levels rise to 3.7 metres above normal at the York Viking recorder today (Sunday).

The Environment Agency said levels on the River Ouse were expected to keep rising - and to peak on Monday at 3.9 metres above normal.

York-based LNER was advising rail passengers not to travel today due to severe damage to overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham - on the East Coast Mainline.

St George's Field car park on Sunday, December 10

Rowntree Park in York has been closed over the weekend due to the high river levels.

St George's Field car park was submerged, along with areas near Tower Street and Skeldergate Bridge.