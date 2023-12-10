A message on the Tadcaster Community Action Group Facebook, posted on Sunday morning (December 10), says the bridge is closed to vehicles but remains open to pedestrians.

The post adds: "Please expect it to be closed until tomorrow. When it will open is dependant on the rainfall in the catchment this afternoon/evening."

The Met Office is forecasting more rain in the York and North Yorkshire area later today.

It says: "Some of this rain will be heavy, before perhaps clearing to brighter conditions with sharp showers before dusk."

It adds that the showers will give way to a "swathe of more prolonged rain" tonight.