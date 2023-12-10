Crews from Easingwold and Acomb were called to York Bridge, High Moor Lane, Shipton-by-Beningbrough, at 10.09pm on Saturday (December 9).

The alert was raised by North Yorkshire Police, after officers received a call from a couple stranded in their vehicle in floodwater.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Fire control managed to re-contact the occupants after some time who stated they’d left the vehicle due to the amount of water coming in and were, unknowingly to them, stood on the bridge wall over the beck.

"Fire crews waded through waist deep water to rescue the pair and lead them back to safety utilising their level two water rescue equipment."