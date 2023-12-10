Firefighters were alerted to Carlton, in Selby, at 10.24pm on Saturday (December 9) after Storm Elin nearly ruined the youngster's day.

The boy's mum called for help after she wasn't able to secure the gift in the family's back garden during strong gusts of wind.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A Selby crew attended a property after a female called for help as she wasn’t able to hold onto the trampoline in her rear garden and was unable to secure it.

"The trampoline is a present for her young son on his birthday in the morning and it was threatening to blow away in strong winds.

"The female kept hold of the trampoline until arrival of crews who were able to take the netting down and weigh down the apparatus."