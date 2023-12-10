York-based LNER says that due to severe damage to overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham - on the East Coast Mainline - yesterday (Saturday, December 9), customers are advised not to travel today (Sunday, December 10).

The operator said: "The lines remain blocked today between Peterborough and Grantham to allow repairs to be made to the overhead line.

"Customers with tickets dated December 9 or 10, 2023 can use their tickets for travel on December 11 or 12. Alternatively, you are able to obtain a refund from the point of purchase.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to your journey today."

York-based Northern warned that services across the network were being disrupted due to multiple incidents.

A spokesperson said: "Customers are advised to check before travelling and allow extra time to complete their journey."

Meanwhile, three Environment Agency flood warnings - meaning flooded is expected - remain in place in the York area.

They are for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, riverside properties on the River Ouse in York and St George's Field and Queen's Staith.

The River Ouse in York on Saturday (Image: Staff)

An Environment Agency spokesperson this morning said: "Levels at the York Viking recorder are currently around 3.6 metres, and are forecast to rise further on Sunday, and into Monday morning.

"Further rain is expected this afternoon. Please monitor local water levels and weather conditions and put your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. We continue to monitor the forecast."

More heavy rain is expected as the second named Storm of the weekend is set to sweep across the UK today (Sunday, December 10).

The Met Office has warned Storm Fergus could reintroduce some gusty winds alongside further rainfall on Sunday evening.

The Met Office is monitoring the weather system, and said further weather warnings could be introduced for Sunday.

The Met Office says York and North Yorkshire will see early sunny spells today, replaced by encroaching cloud and rain that will spread eastwards.

Some of this rain will be heavy, before perhaps clearing to brighter conditions with sharp showers before dusk.

Tonight sharp showers will give way to a swathe of more prolonged rain.

Travel updates for Northern customers can be found here and LNER here

For all services visit National Rail Enquiries here