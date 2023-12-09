North Yorkshire Police says that Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

The approach relies on unpredictable and highly visible police deployments, whilst at the same time, building a network of vigilance made up of business and community partners, and the general public, the force says.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers were in York city centre and the Christmas market today.

They said: "Officers from Project Servator are out and about around the county! Today it was York.

"We use a range of resources including uniformed and plain clothed officers.

"We work closely with security partners and businesses to help keep you safe. When you see us, feel free to come say 'hi' and we will explain how you can help."

Servator is a Latin word which means ‘watcher’ or ‘observer’, and the core principle behind the police tactic is 'Together, we've got it covered', the force says.