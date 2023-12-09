A car has been videoed driving the wrong way down Norton Road in Norton.
The vehicle was seen trying to negotiate the bollards that have been put in place to make the road, known as Blackboards, one way.
It was forced to pull in between the bollards before mounting the pavement to gain access to the level crossings.
County Bridge is currently closed due to the high river levels meaning drivers have to use the bypass to get between Malton and Norton.
