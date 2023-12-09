North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended two callouts to Malton and one in York during its day shift.

Heavy rain has been falling across North Yorkshire most of the day as Storm Elin batters the region with rain and winds.

Fire crews were first called to Sheepfoot Hill, in Malton, at 9.17am today.

Crews from Malton assisted the council in pumping away water from flooding in the open.

Firefighters used a light portable pump and a main pump from a fire engine.

At 10.32am, crews from Acomb were alerted to St Mary’s, York.

They used a light portable pump to assist with flooding in a basement.

Shortly after 2pm crews were again called to Sheepfoot.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews from Malton assisted the council with flooding on the highway. A light portable pump was used."

Three flood warnings have been issued for York as heavy rain is forecast throughout the weekend.