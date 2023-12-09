Storm Elin brought persistent rain throughout the day, with more forecast for the evening and Sunday, December 10.

Three flood warnings from the Environment Agency are in place for York, with possible flooding to properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

But the weather failed to deter thousands of Christmas shoppers from visiting York city centre.

York Christmas Market was very busy despite the appalling weather on Saturday, December 9

Chris, a first aider at the Christmas market, said: "It's absolutely rammed. It's busier than usual. It's the busiest Saturday so far."

But he added there had been no problems with the crowds.

"It's been issue free so far," he said.

Storm Elin sparked a series of weather warnings were across the British and Irish isles today.

York Christmas Market was very busy despite the appalling weather on Saturday, December 9

Parts of northern England were set to see up to 30mm of rain today, with a yellow warning in place for an area stretching from Carlisle to Sheffield until 3am on Sunday.

A second weather system, moving in on Sunday, has been named as Storm Fergus, with fears it could reintroduce some gusty winds, especially in western areas, alongside further rainfall.

The Environment Agency has issued 33 flood warnings for England – meaning flooding is expected – including for the River Ouse at York.

A yellow wind alert is in place over parts of northern England and the Midlands until 11.45pm today.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

The bad weather could cause delays to road and rail travellers, the forecaster said.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week.