Today, we also feature the thriving Ainsty Ale and Tap Room, based at Acaster Malbis, just south of York, who is the small business of the year.

It was founded in 2014 by former policeman Andy Herrington and produces a range of ales, available in cask, keg, bottle and can.

Andy said: “I’m a very proud born and bred ‘Yorkie’ and having served as a Response Police Officer for 10 years in the centre of York. I founded Ainsty Ales Brewery.

“Ainsty Ales is a small independent brewery based in York and we have a very vibrant Taproom which is open all year round on a Friday.

“We produce our own award-winning beers and supply mainly in the Greater York area, but also work with various Wholesalers around the UK.”

Andy continued: “I’m ‘chuffed to bits’ with winning the ‘Best Small Business Award’!

“We’ve won various industry awards for most of our beers, which is obviously great, but this award I think reflects the state of the whole business rather than just focussing on the beers we consistently produce.

“Simply being in the final three amongst so many other fantastic small and local businesses is a great achievement, but winning, having previously been a finalist twice, is fantastic and a true reflection on the dedication of our small team.

Andy explained: “I believe we won because of how we’ve developed various strategies in the business post-COVID. We’ve pivoted the business, tightened up on cost of production and for the past 18 months have really focussed on selling to venues in and around our home town of York.

“Hopefully, this award will remind and encourage owners and managers of all kinds of venues in York to support local and independent. This in turn will help us grow the business and move forward.”

Andy is also active with the Coptoberfest beer festival, which takes place in nearby Copmanthorpe.

He added: “Ainsty Ales and its Charity Beerfest ‘Coptoberfest’ will turn 10 years old in 2024 …. please follow us on our socials for more info nearer the time.”