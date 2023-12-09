Any Brit expecting a bonus from the Department for Work and Pensions this Christmas have been told they can watch their bank accounts for a code.

Christmas is a joyous time of year but can also be a real struggle for thousands of families up and down the country.

To make things easier for anyone struggling the DWP has several winter schemes. One is a bonus this December. Some, however, have argued the incentive is still not enough.

People have been told to look out for a five-letter code.

The signifier means you have received the additional payment being given to people on certain benefits by the DWP.

The extra £10 is being given to people who claim at least one of 21 benefits this month. If you are eligible, you will see an extra £10 land in your bank with the code "DWP XB".

You should get the money if you were claiming one of the following benefits in the first week of December:

  • Adult Disability Payment
  • Armed Forces Independence Payment
  • Attendance Allowance
  • Carer’s Allowance
  • Carer Support Payment
  • Child Disability Payment
  • Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
  • Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)
  • Disability Living Allowance
  • Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate
  • Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)
  • Mobility Supplement
  • Pension Credit - the guarantee element
  • Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
  • State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)
  • Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)
  • Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
  • War Disablement Pension at State Pension age
  • War Widow’s Pension
  • Widowed Mother’s Allowance
  • Widowed Parent’s Allowance
  • Widow’s Pension

If you haven't seen the money by January 1 and think you are eligible, contact the Jobcentre Plus office that deals with your payments or the Pension Service at the DWP.