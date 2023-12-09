Christmas is a joyous time of year but can also be a real struggle for thousands of families up and down the country.

To make things easier for anyone struggling the DWP has several winter schemes. One is a bonus this December. Some, however, have argued the incentive is still not enough.

People have been told to look out for a five-letter code.

the £10 DWP christmas bonus hasn't gone up with inflation in 50 years.



When it was launched it was enough to buy a Christmas dinner and some presents.



Now the cheapest turkey joint in Asda is £8.50 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey 💖💜💙 (she/they) (@RachelCDailey) December 4, 2023

The signifier means you have received the additional payment being given to people on certain benefits by the DWP.

The extra £10 is being given to people who claim at least one of 21 benefits this month. If you are eligible, you will see an extra £10 land in your bank with the code "DWP XB".

You should get the money if you were claiming one of the following benefits in the first week of December:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Carer Support Payment

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

If you haven't seen the money by January 1 and think you are eligible, contact the Jobcentre Plus office that deals with your payments or the Pension Service at the DWP.