The Glow event at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Harlow Carr, in Harrogate, has been cancelled tonight (Saturday, December 9), organisers say.

The move comes as downpours hit North Yorkshire this weekend, with flood warning in place in York.

A statement from RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: "Due to forecast of heavy rain and wind, the Glow event on Saturday, December 9 has been cancelled, to ensure the safety of all.

The RHS Glow event at Harlow Carr in Harrogate has been cancelled tonight (Saturday, December 9) due to the weather. Picture: RHS

"Please check social media for further updates."

The Glow event - which sees the gardens filled with festive illuminations - is due to run until Saturday, December 30.

People with booked tickets can attend the event on another evening, organisers say, or for a refund contact harlowcarrbookings@rhs.org.uk