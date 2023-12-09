Traffic is being diverted down Norton Road (Blackboards) and via the bypass.

The current height of the river is 4.27m.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: "We’ve got a number of pumps working over the weekend to help keep down water levels in Malton and Norton. It’s part of our normal response when water levels are high. We’ll continue to monitor the water level throughout the weekend, but don’t anticipate issues. We know the pumps are causing a bit of disruption along Church Street and would like to particularly thank businesses in the area for their patience."

River levels remain high on Pickering Beck and Costa Beck due to recent persistent rain. Areas most at risk include low lying land around Pickering Beck and its tributaries including Raindale Beck, Levisham Beck, Gundale Beck, Costa Beck, and including properties in Kirby Misperton and Pickering.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We continue to monitor levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."