The Met Office says there will be persistent rain on Saturday (December 9) morning, clearing in the afternoon but with more rain forecast for the evening.

More rain is forecast for Sunday, getting heavy at times.

The heavy rain follows persistent downpours earlier this week that left river levels in York high.

The River Ouse on Saturday, December 9

Three flood warnings - meaning flooded is expected - have been issued by the Environment Agency in the York area.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Levels in York at the Viking recorder are currently around 3.6 metres, and are forecast to fall on Saturday. Levels at Naburn Lock are just over 2.96 metres. Further rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday and levels are expected to rise again.

"Please monitor local water levels and weather conditions and put your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. We continue to monitor the forecast."

The flood warnings are:

River Ouse at York - riverside properties:

The agency warns of possible flooding to properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge on Saturday.

River Ouse at Naburn Lock:

The agency says flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock buildings and Lock Cottages.

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith:

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties along Queen's Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, as well as St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park.

Rowntree Park is closed today due to the river levels.