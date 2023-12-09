North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue boats, along with the York Rescue Boat, were alerted to King's Staith, York, at 2.02am today (Saturday, December 9), after reports that a woman was in the river.

Police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews located the female and she was out the river and sat on some steps.

"She had previously entered the water and then walked out to the steps. Acomb and York crews assisted the female to the Ambulance where she was treated by paramedics."

The boat and water rescue teams were not required.