The hooded attacker struck at Y Beauty & Permanent Makeup in Sowerby Road, Thirsk, using a hammer to cause £3,000 damage to the shop's front window.

The salon's owner, Yvonne Glover, said the incident had left her heartbroken - and appealed for help in tracing the person responsible.

The thug was captured carrying out the attack on CCTV cameras inside the shop.

The attacker can be seen walking past the shop, then returning with a hammer in his hand before smashing the large glass window and fleeing the scene.

Now Yvonne hopes the criminal can be traced through the images.

Yvonne, 45, who is married with a seven-year-old son, said: "It makes you quite sick to your stomach that someone could go out with a claw hammer and wreak that much damage to a local business.

"It's really heart-breaking, especially at this time of year when we are supposed to be showing goodwill to each other and being kind."

Yvonne, who lives in Thirsk, opened the business in Sowerby Road a year ago.

The smashed window at Y Beauty & Permanent Makeup in Sowerby Road, Thirsk

She said she had been quoted £3,000 to fix the window, and while she is insured, the damage is still affecting her business at the busiest time of year.

She said: "It's so heart-breaking when things like this happen. I've had a great response from the community.

"It's had a really negative affect on me. It is my business, my baby. It was doing really well. My seven-year-old son is really upset for his mummy."

The attack happened at around 10.20pm on Monday, December 4.

Police were alerted and are investigating the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On December 4, North Yorkshire Police received a report of a smashed window at a business premises on Sowerby Road, Thirsk.

The attacker outside Y Beauty & Permanent Makeup in Sowerby Road, Thirsk

"A scenes of crime officer attended to examine the scene and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

"The victim will be visited as soon as possible and an appointment was made at the time of the report."

Anyone with information can email Yvonne at y@ybeautythirsk.com