St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross has added a festive twist to its milk cartons in the form of an elf, snowman and Santa, with the cheery faces bringing a splash of colour and plenty of Christmas cheer.

Head of Marketing, Katy Gray said: “Christmas is on the horizon, and for many that means one thing: festive feasting.

"Christmas is made up of so many important foodie moments, from the first mince pie and mulled wine, right through to the main event – Christmas dinner itself.

"We’re excited to bring a little extra cheer, in combination with a set of delicious festive recipes that we have worked with experienced chefs to create.

Read More:

“Not everyone can tolerate cow’s milk, so our range of recipes with our goat’s milk products means that tasty festive treats are more accessible than ever – including this year’s hottest trend, brown butter.”

St Helen’s Farm has worked with foodie blogger Lee Majhen-Todd (Lee & the Sweet Life) to create a range of delicious recipes, as well as reinvigorating festive favourites such as mince pies, festive bread and butter pudding and a range of canapes.

Founded 36 years ago and back in the hands of original owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski since December 2021, St Helen’s Farm is the UK’s largest goat’s milk producer, with products including fresh milk, yogurts, cheese, and butter.

Recipes can be found on the St Helen’s Farm website: https://sthelensfarm.co.uk/